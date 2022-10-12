After battling one undefeated team last week, Brusly travels to face another undefeated squad in West Feliciana.
The Saints enter Friday’s matchup 6-0 with two non-district wins over East Feliciana and Central-Baton Rouge, before earning district wins over McKinley, Tara, Istrouma and St. Michael.
In the most recent game, West Feliciana beat St. Michael 44-30 in a shootout. The Saints are a familiar opponent for the Panthers as both teams competed in District 8-3A last year before moving up to Class 4A.
“If you look there’s only 17 or 18 undefeated teams in the state,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “West Feliciana and Plaquemine are two of those teams. We’re the only team in state that played undefeated teams in back-to-back weeks. So obviously you don’t get to be 6-0, and not be a good football team and West Feliciana is. They’re good in every phase. They’re well coached. They don’t do a lot of things to beat themselves. We’ll have to go out and play a clean ball game and eliminate our own mistakes in order to give ourselves an opportunity to win Friday night.”
Quarterback Joel Rogers leads the West Feliciana offense. In the game against St. Michael, Rogers tossed three touchdown passes with 125 yards in the first half before sitting out the rest of the game.
He threw touchdown passes to Ja’Terrius Johnson, Jeremy Fowler, and Elstron Longs. The West Feliciana defense forced five turnovers.
“Those guys they do a good job with their offense and their defensive schemes,” Schooler said. “We’re familiar with each other, unlike some of the other places we’ve gone this year where we haven’t necessarily been in those environments, all the travel and all that kind of stuff. This will be familiar to us. I always enjoy going up there. It’s another community school ton of support from their community and it’ll be a fun night up there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.