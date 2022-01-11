With Brusly carrying a double-digit win streak as well as the No. 1 ranking in Class 3A into the Monday night matchup, defending champion Madison Prep looked to make a statement on the road.
That mission was accomplished.
The Lady Chargers (9-6) led from the start, built a double-digit lead in the second half and held on for a 35-30 win over Brusly in a battle of top programs in 3A.
“Hats off to them. We knew they were the defending champs for a reason,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “They just know how to do it. Our girls fought hard. Hats off to our girls for not giving up and playing for the full 32 minutes.”
Both teams struggled to score Monday night. Madison Prep led 9-5 late in the first quarter until Allasia Washington hit a three at the buzzer to give the Lady Chargers a 12-5 lead.
Washington finished with a game-high 17 points.
Brusly (18-2) outscored Madison Prep in the second quarter but trailed 16-11 at halftime.
Madison Prep started the second half with eight straight points to take a 24-11 lead with 5:30 left in the third quarter.
Kaylen Jack’s personal 5-0 run gave Madison Prep the 13-point cushion. MPA led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter and carried a 30-15 lead into the final period.
“I think the intensity that they brought kind of shell shocked us,” Bradford said. “Once we kind of settled in, we made some spurts but you’re not going to shut a team like that out. We dug our self too big of a hole.”
Brusly cut the deficit to 10 points at 32-22 thanks to Laila Clark’s fast break layup with 4:30 left.
Tia Anderson hit three free throws with 25.4 seconds left to trim the deficit to six. Anderson led Brusly with 11 points. Clark added eight points.
“When we scheduled this game. When I talked to (Madison Prep coach) Dwayne (Hayes), I told him it’s a possibility we’re going to play three times,” Bradford stated. “They won Round 1. We’re just going to go back to the drawing board for Round 2. I think we have to make sure we keep our composure with their intensity. They kind of sped us up, but at the end of the day, we’ll see them two more times and we’ll be ready.”
