Similar to most other high school football programs in the area, Brusly finished the first official week of practice battling with mother nature.
The constant rain put a damper on practice to some degree, but coach Hoff Schooler said the team was still able to be productive as the season draws closer.
“We’ve been fighting the weather,” he said. “We still managed to get some work done but we still have a long way to go. We want to get better on both sides of the ball.”
Schooler said the team completed 27 workouts over the summer. The focus in the coming weeks heading into the season will be on executing the basics and figuring out specific roles for players after the team lost 21 seniors from last year’s squad.
“Offensively, we want to make sure we can do the basics,” Schooler said. “Defensively, it just moving some pieces around and finding out what we need to do to get better.”
With two exhibition games leading up to the Week 1 game against Port Allen, Schooler said it’s important for the team to get experience playing against a different opponent.
“We want to get ourselves on film against a good opponent,” Schooler said. “Once you get to this week, they’ll be corrections to be made moving forward, so you kind of get into a routine getting ready for the season.”
