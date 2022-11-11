Brusly's first test in the playoffs comes in the form of the No. 17 seed Abbeville at Panther Stadium Friday night.
Both teams finished the regular season with 6-4 records. Brusly has some young players get experience this season but also 19 seniors who have experienced playoff football in their careers.
"We have some guys who are experienced in playoff settings," said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. "It should be a good matchup Friday night and I expect to be a 48-minute ballgame."
Two of Abbeville's six wins were against current playoff teams (St. Mary's and North Vermilion). The Wildcats ended the regular season with a 14-13 win over Kaplan.
Abbeville stuffed Kaplan's 2-point conversion attempt to secure the win.
In the game's the Panthers lost in the regular season, turnovers were the main catalyst. Schooler said protecting the football and forcing turnovers will be key.
"It's always important when we're getting more possessions than the opponent," Schooler said. "It's been a focus in practice. We want to make sure we get that corrected. There's always a lot of traffic and multiple defenders trying to strip the ball. As a runner you have to expect that. You have to have two hands on the ball and protect it at all times. We've been doing a better job over the past couple weeks and we have to continue to get better."
Abbeville's offense averaged 28 points per game this season. Quarterback Tahj Judge led the passing attack with 560 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The leading receiver was Tyrell Harrison, who hauled in 19 receptions for 118 yards and a score.
Abbeville had two rushers finish the season with over 600 yards. Jaysen Shelvin earned 780 yards on only 88 attempts for 780 yards and eight touchdowns. That is 8.9 yards per carry.
Tre'sean Greene had 654 yards and six touchdowns.
