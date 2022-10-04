After a Broadmoor touchdown on a 75-yard fumble return in the second quarter, Brusly scored 28 unanswered points to break the game open and roll to a 49-20 win Friday night.
It was the second straight week the team scored 40 points in a victory.
“We came out and got off to another fast start for the second week in a row,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “That was a concern over the past couple of weeks and we really played well in the first half. Then we come out in the second half, lose little focus, and give up a couple scores in the third quarter. The big thing is we turned the ball over four times in the ball game although we forced four turnovers. Still, we turned it over four times, and we’ve got to do a better job of protecting the football. It didn’t get us Friday night, but there’ll be games down the road where turning the ball over like that’ll get us in trouble.”
Tucker Smalley started at quarterback for the injured Josiah Hogan for the second straight week and delivered.
Smalley got things started in the first quarter when he connected with Klain Popleon for a 75-yard touchdown for the game’s first score.
Mark Young’s 24-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Broadmoor’s fumble recovery return for a TD cut the deficit to 14-6 before Brusly began its onslaught.
Craivez Oxley scored two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter from 21 and 17 yards respectively. Randall Matthews returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown and Young scored his second rushing TD of the night on a 26-yard run.
The explosive second quarter sent Brusly into halftime with a comfortable 42-6 lead.
The Panthers did most of their damage in the ground game, rushing for 309 yards. Brusly’s defense held Broadmoor to 138 yards of total offense.
“Two weeks in a row with over 300 yards rushing,” Schooler said. “That’s where we want to be offensively, and I think the offensive line has come along. They still have some things that they need to get better at. But week by week, you see them getting better. The run game is gonna go as they go, and the backs have done a good job of finding creases and getting behind their pads and running the football. Now we just need to do a better job of protecting the football.”
Young led the way with 175 yards. Oxley topped the 100-yard mark as well with 107. Oxley was the team’s leading receiver with three receptions for 80 yards.
Smalley completed 4-of-8 passes for 153 yards and touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.