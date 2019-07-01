“The future is bright.”
Brusly girls basketball coach Shawn Bradford said he is excited about the future of the program following the team’s completion of summer play.
That doesn’t mean he isn’t excited about the present as well.
Brusly dismantled opponents in the Glen Oaks summer league throughout the month of June in preparation for the season.
Brusly closed out summer league with wins over West Feliciana and Madison Prep without Angel Bradford.
While the varsity team took care of business in the summer league and at various team camps, “B” team, which was composed of middle schoolers and younger junior varsity players, was dominant as well, according to Bradford.
“We took steps in the right direction,” he said. “We were able to do the basic stuff without thinking. It’s about making sure it wasn’t just about Angel on offense and making sure the other girls gained confidence and I think we did that.”
One addition for Brusly that has proven effective early on has been freshman Tia Anderson. Anderson’s ball handling, passing ability at her size caused fits all summer for opposing teams.
“Tia, her impact from Day 1 has been very major,” Bradford said. “We’ve just been trying to get her up to speed with varsity. She’s like a stretch four who can bring down (the court). “She’s going to be a swiss army knife for us.”
The coach said he expects Anderson to be a strong complement to upperclassmen Myla Edwards and Angel Bradford.
“Last year in the Port Allen game they ran a box-and-one on Angel and then Myla proved she was a capable offensive threat and then they switched to a triangle-and-two,” the coach said. “With Tia, you can’t deny all three of them.”
Bradford pointed out the contributions of eighth graders Laila Clark and Emma Fabre who played in varsity games and were some of the leaders of the B squad.
