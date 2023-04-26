For the second straight season, the Brusly golf team is heading to the state tournament.
The team qualified for state after finishing third in Monday’s Region 2 Championship.
Brusly’s score was 351, which finished behind St. Charles and Holy Cross.
“After making it through regionals and to state last year, our expectations were that we get back to state,” said coach Jory Comeaux. “We had four guys returning from last year’s team that went to state. The top eight teams across the state in our division play at one course in two days. We finished eight out of eight last year. Our goal coming into this year was if we could go to state, qualify again, and beat some teams. We’re building.”
Heading into state, Brusly is one of eight teams left competing in Division II out of 65 total schools.
Comeaux said the team has 10 players but in high school golf, only five compete at the tournaments. However, only the four best scores are added up for each team during the competition.
Before the district and regional tournaments, Comeaux said the team played in a handful of league matches before the metro tournament, which consisted of 30 teams. Brusly posted a Top 5 finish at that event.
At the district match at Ellendale on April 18, Brusly finished second to qualify for regionals. The five players who competed for Brusly at regionals were Mason Comeaux, Drew Daigle, Tucker Smalley, Brody Bourgoyne, and Noah Bourque.
Brusly shot a 323 combined at district, 16 strokes behind St. Charles at 307.
“We have a bunch of guys who put in a lot of work,” Coach Comeaux said. “Golf is one of the hardest sports you’ll ever try to play. You have all these stick-and-ball sport guys that say ‘I can do that’ and then you put them out there with a golf ball and a golf club and it’s totally different than what they think. Our guys put in a lot of work. We appreciate their commitment and it shows because, for the longest time, Brusly’s golf teams have not represented at the state tournament.
“Hopefully things are just kind of starting,” he added. “We’ve got our core guys. We have two more years after this year, so we feel like the future is bright for us.”
