Brusly ran off with a lead late thanks to three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to take an 8-3 victory on the road against Cedar Creek Saturday.
The game was tied at three with Brusly batting in the top of the sixth when Mason Chauvin doubled on a 0-2 count and scored two runs to grab the lead the Panthers wouldn’t relinquish.
Brusly got on the board in the second inning after Liam Dunn hit into a fielder's choice, scoring one run.
Michael Curry doubled to center field that scored Brody Hernandez to tie the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning.
Cedar Creek answered with a sac fly in the bottom half of the inning.
Nic Jones, Greyson Michel, and Reed Waguespack, all drove in runs for Brusly in the seventh. Jones drove in a run after grounding out into a fielder’s choice. Michel had a sac fly and Waguespack drew a walk that helped score a run.
Curry was the winning pitcher for Brusly. He allowed two hits and three runs over six innings, with 10 strikeouts and zero walks. Aiden Braud pitched one inning in relief. He allowed zero hits with one strikeout.
Curry went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Brusly in hits.
