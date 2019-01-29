Brant Hebert decided to pick up competitive powerlifting as a hobby roughly seven months ago and it has begun to pay dividends outside of his physique.
The 2016 Brusly graduate captured the USA Louisiana State Championship held at Bourgeois Hall at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 19.
Hebert, a local personal trainer and Baton Rouge Community College Student, beat out several lifters in his weight class (145 pounds or 66 kg). Hebert pulled out the victory, but he said his goal to finish in the Top 3 after encountering some adversity before the event began.
Hebert suffered two injuries and an illness leading up to the meet.
"I always want to compete to the best of my ability, but with all the injuries I had, I didn't know how I would do," he said.
Hebert won with a total of 972 pounds off of his second attempts due to technicalities.
Hebert said his affinity for powerlifting began from a willingness to work out.
"I was always a smaller kid," he said. "I started working out to get bigger, then I met someone at the gym who told me about powerlifting and I was interested in it and I tried it out.
"Powerlifting is the most technical sport out of anything," Hebert continued. "If you don't do it the way the three judges like, it (lift) doesn't count. It's very specific, very demanding."
The 21-year said he has to balance time between training and school, which sometimes results in working out late at night at the Anytime Fitness in Port Allen.
He said he plans to rest his body before getting back in the gym with the goal of competing in the collegiate championships in November and possibly the national meet thereafter.
