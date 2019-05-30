After racking up over 300 wins as a head coach with five appearances to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball tournament in Class 3A, Tait Dupont is moving on.
The Brusly baseball coach and athletic director resigned earlier this month to pursue other opportunities.
Dupont spent 10 years at Brusly, two as the head football coach and eight as the head baseball coach and athletic director.
Brusly was two wins away from reaching the semifinals again, losing in the quarterfinals to Iowa.
Dupont left a message to the Brusly family on his Twitter page with a thank you to Brusly principal Walt Lemoine.
"Leaving Brusly High School as a teacher/coach for the last time yesterday I looked back on my 10 years at the school with pride in what WE as an Athletic Department and Baseball program have accomplished," Dupont wrote. Thanks to Walt Lemoine for giving me the opportunity, Go Panthers!!!"
