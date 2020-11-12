After taking back-to-back losses on the road, Brusly returns home Friday looking to right the ship against Glen Oaks.
The Panthers are coming off a 44-0 loss to Parkview Baptist. A big reason for last week’s loss were five Brusly turnovers that were each turned into points for the Eagles.
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said his team’s level of physicality was one of the biggest things that jumped out to him after watching last week’s film.
He stressed how important that is in order for his team to end the brief two-game skid.
“When you turn the ball over five times, you won’t beat anybody, especially a good football team like Parkview,” he said. “We’ve got to be more physical on both sides of the ball. That’s where it starts for us.”
Early turnovers the last two weeks have caused Brusly to fall behind and interfere with the plan to control the clock by running the football. The Panthers rushed for less than 60 yards for the second straight week after earning 55 yards on 23 attempts against the Eagles.
“That’s what we’re built on, running the football,” Schooler said. “We’re going to get back to that.”
Glen Oaks (2-4, 1-4) is coming off a 32-14 win over Baker. Glen Oaks picked up its other win in a Week 1 34-8 victory over Thrive Academy.
Schooler said he knows Glen Oaks will be ready to play, but the focus isn’t really on them heading into this week’s game.
“You’ll see that the focus is all about us and what we need to do,” Schooler said. “We’re looking to get back to where we were earlier this season. We’ll worry about us. We know Glen Oaks will show up and play.
We need to get back on the right track. It’s about correcting the mistakes that we’ve made to make sure we don’t continue to make those same mistakes. It’s not big things, it’s just about fixing the little things.”
