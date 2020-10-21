For the second time in two weeks, Brusly will prepare for a district opponent in a short week.
Brusly looks to build on last week’s 24-21 win over West Feliciana when they host Baker in district action on Thursday for homecoming.
Baker has struggled out of the blocks this season with a 0-3 start, that includes losses to Wossman, West Feliciana and Madison Prep.
The Buffaloes have been outscored 78-0 in the last two games.
Brusly built a 21-0 lead over West Feliciana last, but Saints had the ball late with a chance to win. Panther coach Hoff Schooler said finishing is something to improve on.
“We want to make sure as a team that we finish opponents off when we get a lead on them,” he said. We gave up some plays on special teams, but that’s some things we’re going to clean up.”
Despite Baker’s record, Schooler said the Buffaloes aren’t to be taken lightly.
“They’re athletic on both sides of the ball,” he said. “They’re aggressive on defense and on offense they spread it out and try to get the ball to their playmakers in space.”
Homecoming brings excitement and other activities, but the coach said once the clock hits 7 p.m. on game day, it’s about football.
“The test will be to see if we can focus back up,” Schooler said. “It’s our second short week in a row. There’s distractions that come with homecoming, but at 7 o’clock it’s still going to be a football game that we want to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.