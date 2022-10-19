Brusly celebrates its homecoming Friday when McKinley comes to Panther Stadium.
McKinley has won its last three games after starting the season 1-3.
McKinley beat St. Michael 40-15 last week.
“It’s a group of kids over there that won’t quit,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “They had every reason, things going bad for them a few weeks ago, and had to forfeit a ballgame. And then they come back and they’ve won every game since then.”
One of the losses was a double forfeit after the fight that broke out during the game against Northside in Week 4.
Quarterback Grant Hatch leads the Panther offense that boasts a prolific rushing attack.
“They’ve looked good,” Schooler said. “They’re a team that has a couple of losses to Plaquemine and West Feliciana just like we do. They’re big up front, they remind me of Belaire up front and then the running back who really does a great job. It may be the best running back we’ve seen so far this year.”
Brusly is looking to bounce back from last week’s 49-14 loss to West Feliciana.
The Panthers struggled on special teams last week with a few costly turnovers that set West Feliciana up with great field position.
In the last two weeks, losses against Plaquemine and West Feliciana, Brusly fell down by big deficits, which altered the team’s game plan.
“For us, the big thing is playing a team game and trying to keep our offense doing what they need to do to stay on chains and move the ball and get first downs and keep our defense fresh and be able to play good defensive football,” Schooler said. “I don’t know that we’ve done any of that over the past two weeks because of the early holes and mistakes early on.
“It’s been a focus so far this week to make sure we get out to a good start,” he added. “That doesn’t mean you have to jump out to a two-score lead or anything like that. That means we need to go out and control the ball game early on and make it the kind of game we want to play.”
