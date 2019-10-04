Brusly continues its district schedule with a home game this Friday against West Feliciana.
It’s Brusly’s second home game of the year, but the first in the last four weeks.
West Feliciana (0-4) is coming off of a 38-14 loss to Baker last week. The Saints’ other losses came against East Feliciana, Livonia and Live Oak.
“They have athletes and skill guys on both sides of the ball,” said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler. “Their quarterback is returning and he makes the offense go.”
Bennett Clement returns as the Saints’ quarterback with receiver Robert Smith as one of Clement’s top targets.
On the defensive side, linebacker O’Koryea Anderson and defensive end Arin Spears lead the front seven.
Smith and Jackson Fazio line up on both sides of the ball at receiver and cornerback.
Schooler said the focus heading into this week’s game is to clean up some of the mistakes from the game against Madison Prep.
Despite that loss, the Brusly coach said there were positive takeaways.
“We made them play the game we wanted to play,” he said. “We had 151 yards rushing and over 100 yards passing. We need to keep building on that.”
Brusly running back Josh Westly has filled in for the injured Dale Gordon the last two games and has rushed for over 100 yards in each game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Brusly.
