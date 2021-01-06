The 2021 Brusly High School Invitational may include a smaller number of teams for the 43rd annual meet, but head coach Jimmy Bible still expects a solid event.
Bible expects between 10 and 15 squads for the tournament, which has been scaled down due to the COVID pandemic.
Weigh-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the first matches will begin around 9 a.m. at the BHS Gymnasium.
“We hope to have as many teams as possible,” he said. “We’re going to follow all of the safety measures and hopefully keep things as competitive as possible.”
A crop of perennial state contenders should help keep the competitive feel for the tournament.
Basile, St. Louis High, DeLaSalle, Archbishop Hannan and Dunham are set to participate in the event, along with a few other squads.
St. Michael’s, which has competed the last several years in the event, withdrew due to a teamwide quarantine.
The Panthers head into action several weeks after their strong showing at the Jacob McMillan Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 19 at Lafayette High School.
Senior Andrew Trahan, a two-time state champion, captured first place in the 160-lb. division to lead the Panthers.
Second-place finishes included Aaron Couty (195) and Brian Amis (220). Kaul Kayser notched third in the 126-lb. category.
The meet is traditionally the first major event for the Panthers as they head closer to the state meet, which is scheduled for late February at the Baton Rouge River Center.
The move to Baton Rouge followed a five-year run in Bossier City.
