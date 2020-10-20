ST FRANCISVILLE— Brusly looked poised to put the game out of reach in the first quarter, but West Feliciana showed why there are four quarters.
The Saints crawled back into the game and had the ball with a chance to tie the game with a field goal or go ahead with a touchdown with less than two minutes left.
West Feliciana’s hope of completing the comeback ended when Wyatt Berthelot intercepted Bennett Clement’s pass to clinch a 24-21 win for Brusly at Saints’ Stadium.
“We had a short week after playing on Sunday and hats off to the coaches, they had a really good game plan coming into this and we found a way to jump out on a really good football team, an undefeated football team,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler.
It didn’t take Brusly long to get on the scoreboard. On the second play from scrimmage, Josh Westly broke loose down the left sideline for a 53-yard score. That was only the beginning of Westly’s big night. He finished with 197 yards on 25 attempts.
Brusly quickly tacked on two more scores thanks to runs of 11 and 8 yards from Sammy Daquano in the first quarter that put West Feliciana in the three-score hole.
Jeremy Fowler Jr. put West Feliciana on the board in the third quarter when he blocked a punt and recovered it in the endzone for a score.
Elijah Clyde’s 56-yard run cut the deficit to 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter. Jared Tisdale’s 27-yard field goal extended the Brusly lead to 24-14 with a little over five minutes to play.
West Feliciana responded with Clement’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Nyjal Kelly.
“They looked really good on film and they are a really good football team,” Schooler said of West Fel. “We have to get better and mature as a team. That’s the next step to take. When you do jump out like that, how do you finish it off? I’m proud of our guys. Even when things weren’t going our way in the second half and it felt like everything was going their way. These guys found a way to stay calm and in the game and really make some big stops and pick up some first downs.”
Daquano added 68 yards rushing on 18 attempts with two touchdowns. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 37 yards.
Blane Dibenedetto and Berthelot each earned interceptions. Khalil Parker led the defense with five tackles. Brayden Veal and Brian Amis had four tackles each.
Clement completed 13-of-27 passes for 199 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
“We made a lot of mistakes early. We kind of had to work up from them,” said West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller. “I never felt like we were out of it at any point. I’m really proud of our players the way they battled. There’s going to be a lot of things for us to learn from this game. I look forward to seeing our players grow in the future.”
