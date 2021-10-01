With four straight wins to start the season, Brusly looks to keep up the streak this week when the team travels to Olympia Stadium to face Collegiate Baton Rouge Friday night.
Brusly is coming off a 23-0 win over Mentorship Academy last Thursday. Collegiate BR enters the game with an 0-2 record following back-to-back 54-0 losses at the hands of Baker and Glen Oaks.
“It’s their first year of playing varsity football,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “You can see them improve week by week.”
Brusly has gotten off to a 4-0 start, the program’s best start in five years.
Brusly ran the ball effectively in last week’s win. The team rushed for 256 yards, with 201 coming from senior running back Ryder Rabalais.
“The guys up front are coming along nicely,” Schooler said. “Ryder ran for over 200 yards. We have two returning starters who missed time last season and are getting back to where they were. The line is gelling well.”
The offense scored only three points in the first half of last week’s game but turned things around in the second half with 20 points.
“We scored 23 points, but we didn’t have many possessions,” Schooler said. “We picked up first downs and flipped by the field. We played 38 snaps defensively and 18 came in the first half.”
With every team regardless of record, there are still things to work on and Brusly is no exception, according to the coach.
“There were enough mistakes for us to correct,” Schooler said. “We need to put 48 minutes together.”
