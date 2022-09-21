Brusly looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when the team hosts Belaire in a district matchup.
The Panthers got going offensively in the second half of last week’s 28-14 loss at Parkview Baptist.
Belaire is looking for its first win of the season heading into Friday’s matchup.
“They’re big up front on both sides of the ball,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “Quarterback does a nice job running the offense, athletic guy. Got some clips on film where you see the backs run away from guys in the back end so we’ll have to make sure that we need to be in the right spots and play clean football and really, it’s about us. We need to get the mistakes we made last Friday night corrected and not make those same mistakes again this Friday.”
Belaire has scored only seven points total through the first three games, losses against Live Oak, Istrouma and St. Michael.
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said finishing drives were in last week’s loss.
Bad snaps on a field goal and a punt resulted in 14 Parkview points.
