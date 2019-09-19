Following a narrow loss to Alexandria, the Brusly Panthers shift their focus to this week’s matchup against the St. Michael the Archangel Warriors this Friday.
Alexandria scored in the fourth quarter to take the 21-17 win last week over the Panthers.
“From the time we left Brusly, the kids handled everything well,” Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said. “We had three offensive linemen out and a running back out. ASH found a way to win, but we played well throughout.”
ASH led the game 14-7 late in the second quarter before Grant Watts returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14 going into halftime.
Nathan Landry’s 28-yard field goal with 8:08 left.
St. Michael presents a different challenge for Brusly, according to Schooler.
“These guys fall right into the same category with ASH,” Schooler said. “St. Michaels got a win against an Albany team that scored 60 points last week. They’re a different type of team than ASH. They’re more of an option flex bone type of them whereas ASH was more spread.”
Schooler emphasized the importance of discipline on defense when defending a team like the Warriors.
“We preach gang tackling and everybody running to the football, but against a team like St. Michael, we’ll still have situations where we’ll have to make individual tackles,” he said. “Defending them puts stress on the safeties, but they’ll be fine. Up front, you have to play technique and play disciplined.”
St. Michael quarterback Nicholas Brister leads the offensive attack with Phillip Hines leading the run game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.