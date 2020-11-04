Following a tough loss to district rival last week, Brusly shifts its focus to another tough district matchup against Parkview Baptist.
The Panthers look to rebound from last week’s 34-0 loss at Jeff Boss Field. Brusly struggled to get things going offensively and turned the ball over twice that led to two U-High touchdowns.
“When you go back and watch the film you notice it’s never as good as you think it is and never as bad as you think it is,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said. “We have to eliminate turnovers and force turnovers. That (U-High) is a good football team.”
One of the things Schooler said stood out was the amount of time the defense spent on the field. He said that needs to change for his team to win Friday’s game at Parkview.
“Defensively we did a good job getting to the quarterback,” he said. “We had a few missed assignments, but the defense played over 70 snaps. That’s too many snaps for any defense.”
Parkview enters the game with a 4-1 record following last week’s 52-12 win over Baker. The Eagles’ lone loss comes against U-High when the teams played Oct. 16 at Parkview. U-High was victorious 33-14.
“They’re another good opponent,” Schooler said of Parkview. “They have a ton of size and guys who run around and make plays. We’ll have to make sure that we limit our turnovers and force them into turnovers and capitalize on their mistakes.”
Brusly suffered a couple of key injuries in last week’s game that threw off the team’s ability to gain a rhythm. Schooler said the focus is to adjust to the personnel that will be on the field.
“Whether you win or lose, there are things you can take from it,” Schooler said Monday. “We have some young guys. We made corrections and we’ll keep working on them all this week so that on Friday those mistakes from last won’t be made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.