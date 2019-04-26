The Brusly Lady Panthers are one win away from the top of the Class 3A mountain.
Brusly’s offense erupted in the sixth, while the defense, led by pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux stifled the Church Point bats to earn a 9-0 win and advance to the Class 3A championship to take on defending champion Caldwell Parish at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
The second Church Point batter reached base on a single in the first inning, but it was the last runner, the Lady Bears were able to get on base.
Comeaux pitched a complete game, allowing the one hit with 13 strikeouts.
“She (Comeaux) had 13 strikeouts, but with those other eight outs, we made plays,” said Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier. “We’ve had some defensive errors at times this season, but we stepped up. I’m proud of them.”
Kameryn Adkins drilled a single to right field drove in two runs in the bottom of the third to put the Lady Panthers on the board with a 2-0 lead.
Bella Hymel’s sac fly in the third extended the lead to 3-0.
Brusly broke the game open in the sixth inning with a six-run rally. Britt Bourgoyne’s double to left field kickstarted to rally.
A few batters later, Adkins hit a single to left field scored two more runs to put Brusly further ahead at 7-0.
Back-to-back singles from Hymel and Saylor Young put the score at 9-0.
“We just adjusted to their pitcher,” Bouvier said. “We started making contact and putting the bat on the ball. It was really like the South Beauregard game. We broke it open and started playing more loosely.”
The Lady Panthers had 13 hits, led by three from Comeaux. Angel Bradford, Adkins and Young had two hits apiece.
