A long road awaits the Brusly wrestling team on its quest for a 15th state championship, but the Panthers got off to a strong start on its goal Saturday.
BHS tallied 162 points for the runner-up spot in their annual Brusly Invitational on Saturday.
Basile finished with 208 points to claim the victory. Perennial Division III contender St. Louis posted 152.5 points for third place, John Curtis Christian took fourth (125.5) and DeLaSalle placed fifth (121).
First wins in all four showings in the finals fueled the strong finish for BHS, which hopes to regain the state title at LHSAA Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 14 and 15 in Shreveport.
Senior Calep Balcuns (13-4), who won his first state title last season, gained a pinfall win over De La Salle junior Zachary Lauland (27-4) in the 138-lb. division, while teammate Andrew Trahan (30-3) won off a 10-2 decision over Basile senior Hunter Langley in the 158-lb. class.
“We’re excited about this team because we want to be the first Brusly wrestling team to win in Shreveport,” Balcuns said.
The bigger roster and strong influx of football players have led Brusly to one of its best starts in several years, Brusly coach Jimmy Bible said.
“We still have some holes to fill, but we’re wrestling as hard as we were when we won our state titles and our younger wrestlers have stepped up,” he said. “The kids who came here from football have come around, and that’s made us much tougher.”
Joshua Westly (5-1), a top running back for the Brusly football team, took first in his inaugural year on the wrestling squad when he pinned John Reina of St. Louis (18-8) in the 160-lb. bracket.
Westly won the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler trophy.
“I think we have the best team in the state and the best coaches,” he said. “Now I want the state title win, but not for me – I want us to bring the state title back to Brusly.”
Brusly’s Brian Amis (13-0) won by disqualification over St. Michael the Archangel senior Demond Garner (18-3) in the 220-lb. class.
