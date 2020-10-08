District play is here, significantly earlier than normal in 2020’s shortened season.
Brusly kicked off the season with a dominant 35-10 over St. Michael last Friday, but will now turn its attention to district foe Madison Prep as the Panthers look to go to 2-0.
The game, which was originally scheduled for Friday in Brusly, was moved up to Thursday at 7 p.m. because of the threat of inclement weather.
Madison Prep defeated Brusly 27-10 last season, but the game was closer than the score would indicate.
Brusly had a chance to score inside the Madison Prep 5-yard line just before halftime and ran out of time. That stop changed the dynamic of the game.
Madison Prep is heading into Thursday’s game after a 39-0 win over Istrouma. Charger quarterback Zeon Chriss led the attack last week, throwing for 147 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for another score.
One of Chriss’ main weapons is Tyrell Raby, who hauled in three passes for 18 yards, but two of his receptions were touchdowns.
Madison Prep likes to air the ball out, but can also run the ball. Benjamin Stewart had nine rushing attempts for 54 yards and a score last week.
Brusly’s offense looked high powered last week with a slew of big plays. Sammy Daquano settled in at quarterback and made plays with his arm and his legs. Aside from Daquano, Randall Matthews at receiver and Josh Westly and Ryder Rabalais on the ground helped with chunk plays.
“We have to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “That’s a key for us.”
Brusly had 12 penalties for 117 yards in Week 1, something Schooler said he wants to correct.
The Panthers want to control the ball and the clock, limit turnovers and capitalize on trips to the red zone.
The tickets for Thursday’s game are presale only. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
