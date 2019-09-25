The Brusly Panthers kick off district play with their third straight road game when they travel to face Madison Prep Friday night at the Leadership Academy.
Madison Prep (2-1) enters the matchup on a two-game winning streak following victories over Southern Lab and Istrouma.
“They’ve got some athletes,” said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler. “We’ll have to do a good job of keeping them hemmed up and taking away big plays. On offense, we’ll have to hit creases and stay on blocks. We have to be better up front. We’re getting better day by day.”
Something will have to give on Friday when the Madison Prep offense, which averages nearly 35 points per game takes the field against a Brusly defense that is holding opponents to 16 points per game.
The Chargers scored 53 points in last week’s win over Istrouma.
Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss spearheads the offense with a host of speedy playmakers at the skill positions. The receiving corps is led by Maleek Palmer.
LSU commit Major Burns leads a loaded Madison Prep secondary with the help of Joel Williams. Burns and Williams also play wide receiver on the offensive side.
Schooler said he expects to be short a few players on Friday due to injury, but the team is relying on the next man up to help get another win.
“We’ve been preaching all spring and summer about adversity and how you handle it,” Schooler said. “Adversity also brings an opportunity for someone to step up and get the job done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.