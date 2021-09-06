After an emotional win over rival Port Allen in the Sugar Cane Classic last week, Brusly sets its focus on district play.
Next up for the Panthers is a matchup with 0-1 Parkview Baptist. The Eagles lost 28-14 at home against Dunham in Week 1.
“It’s Week 2 with a good opponent, a district opponent,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “That gives us an added sense of urgency.”
Not only is it the next game on the schedule and the first district matchup, the game against Parkview also may provide additional motivation for Brusly.
Last season Parkview routed Brusly 44-0 at home, which was something Brusly will aim to avenge at Parkview Friday night.
“It was more about what we did last year,” Schooler said. “We have to do a better job of protecting the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage. We have to limit the snaps our defense plays and on offense we have put drives together to keep their defense on the field.”
A key player in Parkview’s big win last season won’t be taking the field for the Eagles. Last year’s starting quarterback Roman Mula graduated and is at IMG Academy. Senior Kole Pearl now leads the Parkview offense.
“Their quarterback was a senior last year, so they had to replace him,” Schooler said. “It was always hard to replace a guy who was a three-year starter.”
Turnovers and bad field positioning doomed Brusly last season against Parkview, but the panthers will look to correct those issues.
“We have to be good in all three phases,” Schooler said. “We have to be good on special teams especially on punt and kickoff coverage. We have to figure out ways to flip the field and give ourselves a short field on offense.
“One thing I liked about last week’s win was the amount of guys who rotated in, and you didn’t see a drop off,” he continued. “We need to tackle better, but you saw guys are funning to the football and the effort is there.”
