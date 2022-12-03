Brusly got defensive stops in the fourth quarter when it needed to as the Panthers won their fifth straight game to start the season.
Brusly led by double digits in the first half and held on in the second half for a 63-55 win over Woodlawn Friday night in Brusly.
"We've got some talent," said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. "There's some things we've got to clean up. but I want these kids to play loose, aggressive, fast and we're gonna make mistakes when we play like that.
"We made our share of mistakes tonight but we also made a lot of plays," he added. "That's two or three games this year that it got really tight at the end and our guys found a way to win. We lost a lot of those games last year."
Tyran Young led all scorers with a game-high 24 points. Josh McNair and B.J. Hymes had 13 points apiece.
Brusly led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 22-12 with 5:56 left in the first half.
Woodlawn outscored Brusly 14-8 the rest of the quarter to cut the deficit to 30-26 at halftime.
The game went back and forth in the third quarter, with the Panthers taking a 50-47 lead into the fourth quarter.
Brusly opened the fourth with a 10-2 run, capped by Cody Loupe's 3-pointer that gave Brusly a 60-49 lead with 3:30 left.
"We've got some big games coming up, but I'm proud of our guys," coach Loupe said. "You know, it's five wins and we made some plays down the stretch. Some guys made some big shots."
