No matter the outcome Friday night, the Brusly basketball team made history earning the chance to host a quarterfinal game for the first time ever.
That wasn’t enough for Kirby Loupe’s squad. Brusly (28-5) overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat No. 12 Ville Platte 67-62 to advance to the semifinals in Lake Charles for the first time in over 25 years.
Friday’s quarterfinal was also the last high school game played in the gym before the high school moves to a new facility next school year.
Ja’Sean LeDuff had a game-high 22 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Jalen Forest added 20 points and scored 12 in the fourth. Ernest Roberts led Ville Platte (26-11) with 17 points.
“It feels great,” Forest said. “Last year, we lost in the first round. This year we had to set the tone. This year the goal was we had to be Top 4 (seed in 3A). We wanted to get to the Top 28. That was the goal. Now we have to try to get to that championship.”
Ville Platte jumped out to a 12-3 early in the first quarter. Brusly closed the low-scoring quarter on a 9-0 run capped by LeDuff’s three at the buzzer that tied the game at 12.
The teams played to another tie in the second quarter, which produced a 26-26 score at halftime.
The Bulldogs went on an 11-0 run early in the third and thanks to Tyler Jones’ three-ball, Ville Platte grabbed a 39-28 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter. The visitors carried a 48-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We just talked about at the start of the game and the start of the third that we settled for way too many jump shots that we weren’t making and they were attacking the basket,” Loupe said. “I thought we did a really good job of getting back in the game late in the first and early in the second in a game, I thought they really outplayed us in the first half and it’s tied 26-26.
We talked about it’s a long game, don’t stop playing, start attacking the basket and let’s see what happens.”
That resulted in Brusly’s defense suffocating Ville Platte and holding them scoreless for the first four minutes of the quarter.
On offense, Brusly chipped away at the lead until LeDuff hit a jumper with 4:45 left that gave Brusly its first lead at 49-48.
Forest’s layup put Brusly up 59-53 with two min left before Ville Platte drained a three to cut the deficit in half.
Brusly clinched the win with late free throws and celebrated the win by cutting down the nets.
The standing-room-only crowd showed up for both teams and provided an impressive playoff atmosphere as a proper send-off to the gym.
“This crowd was way bigger than our rivalry game against Port Allen,” said senior Davis Stovall who finished the game with seven points and played key defense on Roberts in the fourth quarter. “We said our freshman year that we were going to do it our senior year. It's a dream come true.”
Loupe said the win was big not only for the program and the school but for the community. He said he was most happy for a very important figure in the Brusly community.
“It’s been 30 years since Brusly’s been there, but I’m just so happy for coach Walt Lemoine,” Loupe said. “He spent so much time as a coach here, so many years as a principal here. To see him get on that ladder and cut that last piece of net down. He had tears coming out of his eyes. That man has meant everything to this community, everything to this school. He’s so important to what we do. I’m super happy for him to be able to have all of his former players here on the last game in this building and to introduce all of those guys that he’s coached over the years. These will be memories that these kids will talk about for a long time.”
