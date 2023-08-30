It wouldn’t be the start of the prep football regular season in West Baton Rouge Parish without the historic cross-parish rivalry game.
The 52nd installment of the Sugar Cane Classic takes place Friday at Guy Otwell Stadium when Brusly travels down La 1 to take on Port Allen.
Last year’s game left a sour taste in the mouths of the Pelicans.
Facing a 14-point deficit with three minutes left in the third quarter, Brusly scored 17 unanswered points to earn a 23-20 comeback win.
“It’s always in the back of our mind the way we lost that game,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “We got to talk about some of the things that they did and we feel like they’re gonna do offensively to challenge us later on in the second half and we have to be able to answer that call.”
Brusly leads the all-time series 27-24. Port Allen’s last victory came in 2017. The game was canceled in 2020 because of covid.
“We’re not going to be able to go in there and spot them two scores,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “That’s not the game we need to play this year for sure. This is the best Port Allen team I’ve seen since I’ve been here.
The Panthers are looking to recover from a 10-0 jamboree loss to Central. Port Allen fell 20-14 to Plaquemine in its jamboree last week.
Both teams will trot out a sophomore quarterback as its starter.
Port Allen’s starting quarterback is Kaleb West, while Brusly will choose between Cordell Oxley and Coy Purpera.
In the last four meetings between the two teams, the team who scored 22 points came out victorious.
“It’s always a fun game,” Schooler said “No. 1 because of the rivalry but No. 2 it’s the start of the year. Port Allen’s a well-coached football team and they’re a disciplined football team, so you have to play a good game and we want to play a clean one.
“At some point in time it’s gonna settle down just be a ball game,” he added. “But you’ve got to get through the excitement and atmosphere not only the rivalry game, but its Week 1. Everybody’s ready to play. So we’ll have a plan for that.
Both teams play a physical brand of football and want to run the ball and control the game in the trenches.
Friday night’s winner will likely come down to who limits turnovers and executes in the second half.
“It’s exciting to be able to play these type of games and our guys understand that but their guys understand that also and they got something that we want,” Gibson said. “We haven’t beat them in the last four or five years. They’ve got the trophy over there. In the end, the games got to be played and we got to make sure we go out and execute.”
The kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Guy Otwell Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.