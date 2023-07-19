A pair of Brusly High athletes have earned the chance of a lifetime to compete in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Eugene, Oregon, later this month.
Patrick Gales and Taylor Gougisha compete for the Future Track Club, led by Brusly Girls Track Coach Trent Ellis.
Gales and Gougisha are the only Brusly High athletes heading to Oregon from the track club. Still, there are elementary and middle school students from the Brusly area on the Future Track Club team who qualified for the Junior Olympics.
Lillian Lind (1500 and 3000), Abigail Lees (800 and 1500), Leah Eackles (100 and 200), Londyn Eackles (100, 200, and 4x1), Jayde Jones (high jump, 4x100 and 4x400 relay), Kamri Keith (200 hurdles and 4x100 relay) and Karter Perkins (800) are others from the Brusly area who qualified.
“First of all, it’s hot,” Ellis said. “The kids have to battle that mentally first just to come out here daily with this heat is impressive as it is. Every weekend is like a state meet. It’s just the best of the best from all around. They work hard.”
Gales, who is entering his sophomore year, qualified for the Junior Olympics in the 100 and 200 despite this being only his second year competing in track.
Gales is a running back on the Brusly football team but did not run track in high school. The last time he ran track was in eighth grade.
He said he didn’t think he would play sports until a couple of Brusly Middle School teachers suggested he give a shot.
“I think I made a good decision by listening to my teachers, Emily Domingue and Jenni Moore at Brusly Middle School to play sports because so far it has been going good.”
Gales said one of his first races this summer was at the Future Track Club Invitational, held at Brusly High in Mid-June.
At that meet, he earned a personal record time of 10.97.
Gougisha qualified for the Junior Olympics in the 100, 200, and long jump.
“It was hard, but it was worth it,” Gougisha said of the work to get to this point. I had fun while doing it, so it didn’t feel that bad.”
Gougisha said getting to Oregon was a realistic goal for her earlier in the summer when she finished in the Top 3 at an earlier meet.
“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication,” she said. “Me and Patrick don’t miss practices. If we do, it’s because we’re sick.”
Ellis said he believes Gales can excel on the field and track.
“He has a bright future in both sports,” he said. “He can do either one just as well as the other. He’s a hard-working kid. He comes to practice, does what he’s told, and he’s just a good athlete.”
Ellis urged the community to support the kids.
There are some kids in the area, even outside of Brusly. We have some kids in the Gonzalez area. We have a second sight, and we have a lot of kids,” he said. “They’re trying to make it to that next round of championships and competition, and even after this, some of these kids will still run for their schools. They will come back next summer and try to go to Junior Olympics and do those things again and support them all the way through because the ultimate goal at the end of it is to get a scholarship somewhere.”
“I want to say to thank you to the community,” Gales said. “I want to say thank you to my mom for always pushing me and I want to say thank you again to those two teachers, Emily Domingue and Jenni Moore, for encouraging me to get in sports.”
The Junior Olympics will run from July 24 to July 30 at Hayward Field.
