Facing a scenario where a win in the final game of the regular season would clinch a playoff berth, the Brusly soccer team came up short of getting a win, but did not earn a loss either.
Brusly’s defense kept Opelousas Catholic at bay, while the offense missed scoring opportunities, which resulted in a 0-0 tie Monday night at Panther Stadium.
While a win would’ve automatically clinched a playoff berth, a loss would’ve eliminated Brusly from playoff contention.
The tie leaves a chance for the Lady Panthers to get in as of Monday night, with the brackets set to release on Tuesday.
“A tie puts us over the two teams in front of us, but we have to watch what other results around us happen,” said Brusly coach Grant Morvant. “I didn’t tell the girls before the game that a draw could take them through because I wanted them to push for the win. They pushed for it. They did their best. It was all about winning the game tonight. They didn’t pull through but they gave it what they had.”
Brusly was without leading scorer Emma Sarradet, who sat out Monday’s game due to an injury she suffered in Saturday’s win over Livonia.
The Lady Panthers got off more shots on goal, but could not convert the opportunities. Brusly’s defense excelled once again. It was the third straight game Brusly held a team scoreless. The team ended the season with a 6-8-1 record.
“The first half (of the game) was rough, but the second half, I couldn’t question any of them,” Morvant said. “They tried so hard and our defense has been so solid for the past week or two. I’ve been really proud of them. I was telling them the fact that they’re this upset about possibly missing the playoffs only being a four-year old program speaks to how good they’re getting so fast. With it being my first year as the head coach, I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.