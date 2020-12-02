After going on the road and pulling off a 10-8 victory over Carroll, Brusly will host a second round playoff matchup against No. 4 Church Point.
The Panthers will have a chance to honor its seniors during Friday’s game since the originally scheduled senior night was canceled because of COVID-19.
“You’d like to enjoy the win, but it’s not the nature of playoff football,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said. “They’re (Church Point) are undefeated at the No. 4 seed for a reason. They’re a really good football team.”
Church Point (6-0) comes into the game fresh off an 18-6 victory over No. 29 Mansfield. During the regular season, Church Point earned wins over Kaplan, St. Louis, Northwest, Ville Platte and Opelousas Catholic.
“It’ll be about time of possession and trying to shorten the game,” Schooler said.
Brusly had a week off before the win over Carroll. The Panthers have had ups and downs this season and the coach said it’s about playing the best football at the right time.
“We’ve matured as a team,” he said. “It’s about playing your best football when you get to Week 11. It’s win or go home. You have to practice or play with that sense of urgency.”
The winner of Friday’s contest will take on the winner of No. 5 St. James and No. 12 Sterlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.