Brusly earned two wins on the road to start the season, now the Panthers prepare for their first home game with a matchup against West Feliciana Friday.
The Saints enter Friday’s game with a 1-1 record following a 32-6 win at home over Glen Oaks last week.
West Feliciana fell 56-6 to Zachary in Week 1.
In Brusly’s 14-7 win over Parkview last week, the defense stopped the Parkview offense four times in a goal-to-go situation to secure the win.
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said a few things jumped out to him after reviewing the film from last week’s win.
“In special teams being able to keep Parkview in negative territory,” he said. “We did a good job of limiting turnovers and moving the ball. In all three phases, the kids are doing what we’re asking them to do.”
West Feliciana’s offense is led by sophomore quarterback Joel Rogers. The Saints’ top weapon on offense is receiver and McNeese commit Aeneaus Lemay.
“They have speed n both sides of the ball,” Schooler said. “They’ll try to get him (Lemay) out in space. The quarterback is a first-year starter but shows up on film as a guy who plays hard. The skill guys jump out on film. Defensively they have guys running to the football and the coaches will have their guys ready to go.”
In the wins, there are things that still need to be cleaned up, according to the coach.
“We need a do a better job of avoiding the penalties,” Schooler said. “Effort penalties are one thing. We have to make sure to limit pre-snap penalties.”
