The Brusly girls basketball team didn’t disappoint in its home opener Monday night.
Brusly (3-2) led by 18 at halftime and led by as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter on the way to a 70-48 win over Family Christian on Walt Lemoine Court.
“I liked that our girls didn’t run away from the challenge,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “I told them that Family Christian is a different team than previous Family Christian teams. Their up-tempo style kind of played into our hands.”
Brusly embraced the fast-paced style which resulted in a plethora of fast break layups. The Lady Panthers led 21-13 after one quarter.
Brusly’s guards tormented the Family Christian guards all night forcing turnovers, which were quickly turned into points.
Back-to-back threes from Alayah Gedward and Laila Clark gave Brusly a 28-15 lead with 5:40 left in the first half.
Clark had two straight layups later in the quarter that put Brusly ahead by 17 points at 35-18. Clark scored 11 of her 13 points in the second quarter.
Chantell Betz drained a 3-pointer just before halftime that gave the Lady Panthers a 42-24 lead.
Brusly continued to build on its lead in the third quarter thanks to swarming defense.
“You look at Laila, Emma (Fabre), Alayah and Jashyree Bell. I stressed to them when we played against Avoyelles Charter and Marksville that their guard play was so good on the ball defensively,” Bradford said. “I told them if we want to be a quality team, we have to make sure we show that type of defense night in and night out and they stepped up to the challenge tonight.”
Tia Anderson led Brusly with 17 points. Gedward and Betz were also in double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively. Nine players scored in the game for Brusly.
Port Allen improves to 2-1
Port Allen won two of its first three games on the road to start season, including two straight following Monday's 44-35 win over French Settlement.
Port Allen trailed after the first quarter, but outscored French Settlement 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 24-20 advantage into halftime.
The Lady Pelicans led by 10 after the third quarter and staved off a comeback in the fourth.
Lyric Nelson posted a double-double with a game-high 15 points to go with 10 rebounds. Braylah Pierson added 12 points with five assists and four steals. Trinity Harrison chipped in with seven points and five steals.
Port Allen's next game is Friday at 5:30 at Albany as part of the Denham Springs Tournament.
