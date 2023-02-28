Despite having limited playoff experience as a whole, No. 7 Brusly out-executed No. 10 Lagrange when it mattered the most.
It was a nip-and-tuck ballgame throughout and Brusly (23-8) pulled away in the fourth quarter thanks to its defensive effort.
The Panthers led by as many as 13 down the stretch to claim a 59-47 win Tuesday night in the second round of the Division II non-select playoffs.
With the victory, Brusly advances to play No. 2 Iowa on the road Friday with a berth to Lake Charles on the line.
Iowa defeated No. 15 Lutcher 69-58 Tuesday.
"I thought we came out a little nervous, excited," said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. "We talked about turnovers. That's the only way they (Lagrange) score the ball. We talked about not getting sped up. That's what they do. We had our share of turnovers in the first half. We missed some free throws and layups.
"We had to make an adjustment," Loupe added. "They were beating us down the floor. Once we made that adjustment, we really did a nice job defensively. I'm proud of my guys. They turned it on at the end when we needed them to."
Lagrange got off to a good start, earning a 15-8 lead in the opening quarter. Brusly responded with a 10-0 run that went into the second quarter, capped by a pair of Edrick Snearl free throws that put the score at 18-15.
The teams traded leads from that point and the Gators went into halftime with a 29-27 advantage.
The Panthers regained the lead in the third and held a 42-39 advantage and the end of three quarters.
In the fourth, Brusly's defense took it up a notch and held Lagrange to one point for half the quarter and five points until there was about one minute left.
Brusly had three players in double figures led by Snearl's 16 points. Cody Loupe scored 13 points and Steven Wesley chipped in with 10. Tyrann Young scored all eight of his points in the second half.
"We worked very hard for this. We went through the ups and downs and it's good to see that it's finally starting to pay off," Cody Loupe said. "To come together as a team and see everybody excited, it just shows how good this community is for each other."
In the first-round win over Erath, the Panthers had four players score in double figures. The team's depth has shined through two rounds.
"I'm very confident in my teammates," Young said. "I just want to win."
"We're never selfish," Cody Loupe said. "Whoever's night it is, we let them have their night and we just play our roles. We're all trying to get the same thing, which is a state championship, so it doesn't matter who scores that night, we're just trying to get a win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.