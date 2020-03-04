Brusly held a 10-point lead at halftime Tuesday over No. 13 Marksville and the message at halftime from the coaching staff was to play faster.
The conversation seemed to pay off quickly.
Brusly (27-5) broke the game open in the third quarter thanks to a 13-2 run out of the half and rolled to a 72-58 win over the Tigers Tuesday night in Brusly.
“We talked all weekend about we just can’t play fast enough in this game,” Loupe said. “We didn’t feel one through eight that they (Marksville) could play with that energy all night. We talked to him at halftime. However fast we were playing wasn’t fast enough. I wanted to also focus defensively a little more. They made some shots around the rim in the second quarter that didn’t allow us to get out and run.”
Ja’Sean LeDuff caused problems for Marksville (25-11) all night. He poured in 33 points to lead the Panthers and set the tone early with 18 in the first half. Davis Stovall added 16 points including two thunderous dunks that closed out the game.
Tyrdrick Harrell poured in 22 for Marksville.
“They couldn’t stay in front of me so after I realized that, I just kept going,” LeDuff said. “My teammates helped me. They kept passing me the ball and got me going.”
Brusly will host No. 12 Ville Platte Friday after the Bulldogs took down No. 5 Booker T. Washington Tuesday night.
Brusly held a 15-11 lead at the end of one quarter and extended it to 30-21 on Shawn Morgan’s layup late in the second.
It was 31-21 at halftime in favor of the home team. A quick 13-2 run out of the locker room, capped by Stovall’s layup, gave Brusly a 44-23 lead and put the game out of reach.
The closest Marksville got from that point was 14 midway through the fourth quarter.
“When you can’t make shots and have live-ball turnovers, that’s a real problem for you,” said Marksville coach Alex Perkins. “We had a lot of them between the second quarter and the third quarter. We got some good looks, just couldn’t make them. Those turnovers here and there extended the lead out.”
Loupe said in addition to wanting to speed up the pace, he said he wanted his point guard to continue to be aggressive.
“I thought early against their zone we weren’t aggressive offensively,” Loupe said. “We weren’t attacking gaps. The ball wasn’t moving quickly enough. It allowed them to play at a pace that they really wanted. Once Jay (LeDuff) kinda got going downhill, that sucker’s a human joystick. He’s tough with the ball. It just opens up so much for everything else. We got on him a little bit at halftime about being aggressive offensively, looking for his points first and then kind of getting everybody involved later.”
Brusly will have its final home game in the current gym and Loupe said he wants it to be memorable.
“It’s been a point of emphasis all year to be a Top 4 seed so that we could get a quarterfinal game at home,” he said. “We worked really hard to be able to play in this building on Friday. Two years ago, three of these guys started for us as sophomores and we had to go on the road to Madison Prep in the quarters. We need this community to have this gym set on fire on Friday.”
