The No. 29 seeded Jewel Sumner Cowboys threatened to pull off an upset over the No. 4 seed Brusly in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
That threat was eliminated thanks to a third-quarter flurry that propelled the Panthers to a 77-47 win at home Friday night.
Sumner (12-13) trailed 12-5 early following back-to-back triples from Ja’Sean Leduff. Leduff scored 10 of Brusly’s first 12 points in the game and finished with a game-high 19. Chris Fox led the Cowboys with 12.
“I think we had a couple of nerves in us,” said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. “We talked to them at halftime about settling down. I thought we came out of the gate and really attacked the rim and then we started settling for jump shots. I thought we were extending too much defensively. Giving up some driving lanes. I think our kids just relaxed and started playing. We talked about the pace. We didn’t think they could score 60 or 70 and we were playing at a 40 or 45-point pace, so we wanted to pick up the pace in the second half and I thought we did it.”
Brusly (26-5) held a 29-28 halftime lead and the run began quickly out of the locker room. Shawn Morgan hit a three that boosted the Brusly lead to 40-31. Nick Penell’s layup gave the Panthers a double-digit lead at 42-31.
Grant Watts capped off the quarter with a tip-in just before the buzzer that gave Brusly a 51-34 lead heading into the fourth. The Panthers outscored the visitors 22-6 in the game-deciding quarter.
Leduff got the Panthers started in the scoring department, but the team had a balanced effort in the end. Three other scorers were in double figures with Penell pouring in 14 points, followed by Jalen Forest’s 13 and Davis Stovall’s 12.
The scoring distribution was an example of what has made the Panthers successful all season, according to the coach.
“It can go game to game, quarter to quarter or minute to minute with this team,” Loupe said. “I thought for Dylan’s (Dominique) first playoff game as a freshman, he handled himself very well. I thought Stovall really got going in the second half. He started off the third quarter with an offensive rebound and a putback and Jalen Forest kind of settled in. I thought we played a little nervous early, we settled in so we’re going to have to be better in the second round.”
