A big fourth-quarter run propelled the Brusly Panthers to a 60-41 win at home over the Vermilion Catholic Screamin’ Eagles Tuesday evening.
It was a six-point game at the end of three quarters, but 17-3 run to start the fourth left the Panthers with a 20-point lead and the game out of reach.
“In the first half, I thought we played a little sloppy,” said Brusly head coach Kirby Loupe. “We talked about it at halftime and that I would give those starters two minutes to come out and play the way they’re capable of playing and we got out, started slowly in the third quarter so I took them all out and put our bench in. I think that lit a fire under our starting five. They cut to 32-31, we put them back in and before we knew it, it was a 20-point lead. Kudos to our kids for responding.”
Davis Stovall snatched an offensive rebound and scored early on to send Brusly into the second quarter with a 20-8 lead.
Clay Gauthreaux drilled a corner three with less than one minute left in the first half that gave Brusly a 29-16 lead.
After the break, Vermilion Catholic began to chip away at the deficit. Ethan Lege’s layup trimmed the Brusly lead to 32-26. Rob Allums hit a three and Blair Turner sank two free throws, which made it a 32-31 game in favor of the Panthers.
Following a timeout, the Brusly starters were reinserted and the rout began.
Brusly had three players in double figures, led by Stovall’s 12 points. Nick Penell had 11 and Jaylen Forest added 10.
Loupe said his team needs to work on its focus as the regular season winds down heading into the playoffs.
“We have a young team. We really play one senior. For us it’s mental focus,” Loupe said. “We play, Port Allen, Madison Prep, Glen Oaks, we’re just razor sharp focus. We show up and play teams that we think we’re better than, we just kind of just go through the motions. Some of that is youth and some of that is I have to do a better job of getting those guys focused and prepared.”
Madison Prep rolls past Lady Panthers
The Madison Prep Lady Chargers came out strong in the second half and pulled away for a 58-25 win over the Brusly Lady Panthers Tuesday night in Brusly.
Madison Prep held a 27-16 lead at halftime but outscored Brusly 16-1 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
