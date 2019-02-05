The Brusly Panthers used a 24-point fourth quarter to pull away for a 68-52 win over the West Feliciana Saints Jan. 29 in Brusly.
"I thought we made free throws down the stretch," said Brusly head coach Kirby Loupe. "We struggled from the free-throw line early. We made free throws and were able to get stops. Number 12 (Jayden Davis) shot it really well. I thought we did a good job making someone else score in the middle to late fourth quarter. It allowed us to get some defensive rebounds and push tempo."
West Feliciana left the first quarter with a 15-13 lead, but thanks to a six-point second quarter, the Saints were staring at an eight-point halftime deficit.
The Saints responded in the third quarter, cutting the deficit in half heading into the fourth.
Brusly drilled free throws in the final frame and earned timely defensive stops to put the game out of reach. The Panthers outscored the visitors 24-12 in the deciding quarter.
Davis Stovall paced the Panthers with 19 points to go along with Nick Penell's 17 points. Jaylen Forest added nine.
Lady Panthers fall 56-48
Shamira Jarrels' 34 points were too much for the Brusly Lady Panthers to overcome in the 56-48 loss to West Feliciana.
Jarrels scored 14 of the first 17 Lady Saint points to propel her team to a 17-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
West Feliciana led 31-24 early in the third before the Lady Panthers cut the deficit to 31-28.
West Feliciana led by five entering the fourth and opened te quarter on an 8-0 run to claim a 43-30 lead with less than six minutes remaining.
Back-to-back threes from Myla Edwards inched Brusly closer at 43-38 with 4:40 left.
The Lady Panthers got as close as four points late in the game, but could not complete the comeback.
Edwards was Brusly's leading scorer with 14 points, followed by Angel Bradford's 13.
