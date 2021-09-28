It took five sets, but Brusly got the job done.
The Lady Panthers rallied to win the final two sets to take five-set win over Central Private Monday night in Brusly.
Brusly (7-8) won by scores of 20-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19 and 15-11. Monday’s win snapped a two-match losing streak for the Lady Panthers.
“A win is a win. We didn’t play our best, but we got a win,” said Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet. “We’ll take that.”
After losing the first set, Brusly seemed to gain momentum in the second set, which resulted in the 11-point set win.
The teams traded runs in the third set, with each team gaining the lead before Central Private gained control late in the set.
Amireyah Williams led Brusly with 12 kills, 11 digs and one ace. Laila Clark had 19 assists, nine digs, eight kills, two aces and one block. Payton Williams had five kills, four digs, four blocks, one assist and one ace.
Sarradet said her team needs to show consistency.
“We’ll get some energy and then we’ll lose it then we struggle to get it back,” she said. “We compete and then we kind of go through the motions. If we can keep that energy, we’ll be OK.
“We have to be smarter with our plays,” he added. “They go up there and swing as hard as they can every time and you can’t always do that depending on where the ball is and we just gotta have better volleyball IQ.”
