Productivity on the offensive glass and defensive pressure helped carry No. 1 Brusly through a rough shooting night from the field and from the charity stripe.
Brusly (27-4) held No. 32 Glen Oaks (11-20) to 21 points on the way to a 60-21 victory in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Thursday night in Brusly.
The Lady Panthers were relentless on the offensive boards, grabbing 27 rebounds, which led to double-digit second chance points, while limiting Glen Oaks possessions.
Tia Anderson had a game-high 20 points, which led top-seeded Brusly. Alayah Gedward and Laila Clark were also in double figures for the Lady Panthers with 15 and 10 points respectively.
“Defensively, we set the tone,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. Offensively, we just couldn’t find it all night. I think the long layoff really hurt us. Having cancellations in the schedule being off for nine or 10 days, it really showed on the offensive end.”
Brusly’s defense set the tone to the tune of 34 Glen Oaks turnovers. However, the team hit only 10 of 24 free throws.
“I think the basketball IQ is starting to evolve for us,” Bradford said. “Just knowing the outside shot is not falling. Just pump fake and let’s try to attack the rim and get to the line or finish with high percentage shots. Kudos to the girls.”
Brusly led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and held a 27-9 halftime lead.
Back-to-back threes from Alayah Gedward boosted Brusly’s lead to 37-11 with five minutes left to play in the third quarter.
From that point, Brusly scored eight straight to take a 45-11 lead into the fourth. Brusly’s largest lead was 42 in the fourth.
“The one thing I’ve told my group all season is that we’re pretty young,” said Glen Oaks coach Sean Beauchamp. “We got started in October. We didn’t have the summer to work together. We gelled as the season went on. From the first game to right now, it’s a drastically different team. The good thing is we’re losing one senior but we have others. We look to get where Brusly was. I remember when coach had all of his youngsters. He took his lumps and now look at him. We’re looking to follow the same type of plan. We’ll take our lumps right now and continue to grow.”
Next up for the Lady Panthers is West Feliciana. Bradford said he was impressed with his team’s ability to focus on the task in front of them.
“They know tomorrow is not guaranteed,” he said. “The number on the left of the name it only guarantee you the first take in the playoffs. It doesn’t guarantee you win it or anything like that. Just going forward they know each game is each game and we gotta win that game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.