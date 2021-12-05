There were four quarters to be played, but Brusly did most of its damage in the first two periods.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 22-point first half lead and cruised to a 49-24 win over Istrouma Saturday afternoon in the final day of the Walk On’s Brusly Girls Basketball Classic at Brusly High.
“All around, I think it was a pretty good effort,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “We have to work on being consistent and getting better.”
Brusly’s (8-1) full-court pressure proved too much for Istrouma to handle from the opening tip. Brusly started with the game’s first 10 points before taking a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Panthers outscored Istrouma 16-2 in the second quarter on the way to a 33-11 halftime lead. Tia Anderson scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first half.
“Defensively, I think we did a good job, but we’re not wearing that positive energy like we need to,” Bradford said. “I think if we wear it a little bit more, it’ll be more inspirational towards our offense.”
Emma Fabre was also in double figures with 10 points. Bradford said his team’s shot quality has been a point of emphasis leading up to the game and it was evident with the number of good shots and extra passes that were made, particularly in the first half.
“We’ve been stressing not settling and making the extra pass when needed,” Bradford said. “Think we’re doing a great job adjusting to that.”
