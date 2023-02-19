Brusly will ride a four-game winning streak into the playoffs thanks to a 62-36 win over Istrouma at home Friday in the regular season finale.
With the win, the Panthers finished the regular season with a 21-8 record. The game also served as senior night for Brusly who honored its seniors Randall Matthews and Josh McNair.
McNair scored a game-high 19 points. Edrick Snearl added 10.
"We're starting to really play well the last couple of nights," said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. "For us, it was about getting ready for next Friday, the playoffs. We wanted to be clean. I thought we came out a little early and sloppy, but, I think we settled in and at one point, I think we were down a point in the first quarter, but we settled in. I think we accomplished what we were looking to do."
Brusly had an early lead before Istrouma took a brief lead late in the first quarter.
The Panthers turned up the heat on the defensive end and started to pull away. Brusly led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and outscored Istrouma 23-7 in the second quarter for a 37-20 halftime lead.
The Panthers continued to pile on in the third, holding Istrouma to five points, while outscoring them by 17. The score was 59-25 at the end of three quarters.
Brusly will find out its first-round opponent Monday when the brackets are released.
Cody Loupe reaches milestone
At the end of the first quarter of Friday's game, junior Cody Loupe was recognized for reaching 1,000 career points.
He reached the milestone Tuesday on the road against Tara. As a three-year starter, Loupe is one of the team leaders.
Coach Kirby Loupe said his son's success as a student and who he is as a person is what he's most proud of.
"I'm very proud of him," Coach Loupe said. "He's a good, tough basketball player but he's a really good student and a great person. That makes me more proud than any athletic accomplishment he could ever achieve."
