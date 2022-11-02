Brusly bounced back from its homecoming loss in a big way last Friday night.
The Panther defense got things started quickly with Lawerence Williams’ 37-yard interception return for a touchdown and the team powered forward from there on the way to a 48-0 win on the road over Tara.
“It was good to get a chance to start with the defense on the field,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “First play of the game Lawerence intercepts a ball and runs in the end zone. It’s a good way to start. The big thing about that is defense goes right back out there and forced a three and out. Offensively, we controlled the game. We were able to throw the ball and had two touchdown passes in the first half. We were able to do what we needed to do. We played a clean game.”
Josiah Hogan was back at quarterback for Brusly after he missed last week’s game because of an illness.
Hogan connected with Klain Popleon on a 60-yard touchdown pass that extended Brusly’s lead to 14-0 in the first quarter.
The Panther passing game tacked on another score in the second quarter on Hogan’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Stephen Anderson.
Hogan’s 27-yard touchdown run and Randall Matthews’ 3-yard touchdown pass to Craivez Oxley gave Brusly a 29-0 lead at halftime.
“It’s good to get your starting quarterback back,” Schooler said. “He did a great job Friday night and he has throughout the season. And getting us into better situations at the line of scrimmage and the mental aspect that he brings. He did a great job of that Friday night and he’ll continue to get better at that.”
Mark Young added touchdown runs of 21 and eight yards in the second half. Austin Young scored on a five-yard run in the third quarter.
The Panthers rushed for 295 yards on 29 attempts. Hogan led the way with 65 yards.
Hogan completed 2-of-3 passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Mark Young added 64 yards rushing with two touchdowns.
Brusly’s defense held Tara to 85 total yards. Tara was 3-of-13 on third down and 0-for-9 on fourth down.
Brusly played a disciplined game, only committing two penalties for 18 yards.
Schooler said it was important for his team to bounce back after the shutout loss to McKinley for homecoming.
The loss didn’t change the team’s mentality moving forward with the playoffs approaching.
“It was important for us to hear that they believed in the 1-0 mentality that regardless of what happens nothing’s gonna change,” he said. “You move on to the next week. We focus on just getting better at what we’re trying to get done and then getting some of those guys back obviously made a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.