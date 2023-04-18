For Brusly senior Tia Anderson, her career didn’t end with a state championship like she hoped it would but her season-long performance was honored when she was selected to the 4A First Team All-State squad.
Despite moving up to Class 4A before the season, Anderson led the Lady Panthers back to the state semifinals in Hammond for the third straight season after leading the team in scoring in that same span.
Anderson’s teammate Laila Clark earned All-State honorable mention recognition.
Anderson scored 19 points per game to go with eight rebounds and nearly four steals per game.
Clark averaged 16.5 points per game with nearly five rebounds and four steals per game.
“They’re going out, executing, and working hard,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. It’s good that they received the accolades and the recognition for their works.”
This season Anderson eclipsed 2,000 career points on the way to earning the District MVP and leading the team to a share of the district championship.
“We’ve kind of been outsiders for a long time and instead of taking the initiative to prove people wrong, I think we want to prove ourselves right,” Bradford said. Tia, myself and Laila we’re three staples of this program that believe that we can achieve the things that we’re achieving, and our hard work only comes from trying to prove ourselves right.”
Clark has been a multi-sport athlete at Brusly since she entered high school. She plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She also ran track last year.
“I don’t think people really understand how great a kid she is because she’s doing all this stuff for basketball without an offseason,” Bradford explained. “We really don’t see Laila until maybe a week before the jamboree. She hits the ground running for us and she’s allowed me to coach her. When she makes mistakes, she’s able to communicate better. And I think she’s really enjoying just that aspect of it. And it’s hopefully helping in other sports.”
Clark has another year to lead the team. Bradford said Anderson’s leadership will be a big part of her legacy at Brusly.
“It’s times where she’s had to step on the toes of teammates, and they would have been upset in the moment,” he said But I mean, it’s one of those things you’ll remember later on down the road like man, ‘I remember Tia saying something like this,’ So she’s left an imprint on the program where the she’s gave the girls the courage to kind of step up and be leaders and not only be vocal, but doing it by example. She’s grown from her freshman year to now so much and she’s got more growing to do. I know within my time, she’s been one of the best leaders in the program. She’s the same way around the school. She’s a special kid.”
