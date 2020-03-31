Brusly girls basketball was well represented when the District 7-3A team was released earlier this month.
Angel Bradford was named the district MVP, while teammate Myla Edwards earned defensive MVP following the Lady Panthers’ 29-win season that ended with a second round loss to Loranger.
“It’s been hard for me, just the last game we had together and how it ended,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “We left so much out there. It still hurts.”
Angel Bradford averaged 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in her senior season. She didn’t go down without a fight, dropping 29 points in her final game at Brusly.
The senior guard posted huge scoring numbers, but her role changed a little bit this season, according to the coach.
“I’ve been stressing for three years that for us to take the next step, she needed to be more of a facilitator and she was going to need some help,” coach Bradford said. “It all came together this year and started to blend at the perfect time.”
Edwards averaged nearly nine points per game, which was third on the team behind Angel Bradford and Tia Anderson. Edwards swiped a little over two steals per game. She took on the toughest defensive assignment each night.
“I admire that part about any player,” Shawn Bradford said. “It takes a different type of kid to say I’m going to be a lock-down defender. They’re (Angel Bradford and Edwards) competitors and want to do whatever it takes to win. They’re two of the greatest kids. I’ll miss them.”
