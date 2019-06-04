State champion. The most outstanding player in the Class 3A state championship game. The Advocate’s female athlete of the year and softball athlete of the year and a host of other awards for Brusly pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux.
You can add Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year to that list.
The news came last Thursday morning, which caught Comeaux by surprise.
“I was on a senior trip to Disneyworld with my family and they came in the room at 7 a.m. and jumped on the bed and I told me I had won,” she recalled. “I couldn’t believe I had won. I didn’t ever think I would win… I think it’s one of the biggest awards, I’ve ever gotten. It’s amazing.”
Comeaux helped lead the Lady Panthers to a 35-2 overall record and a Class 3A state championship. She is the first Brusly player to ever win the Gatorade honor. She finished the year with a 25-1 record with a 0.56 earned run average.
She allowed 57 hits with 288 strikeouts and only 14 walks in 163 innings with three no-hitters.
At the plate, she batted .500 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, and 36 RBIs.
Winning the Louisiana honor allows the three-time first team all-state selection and Southeastern Louisiana University signee eligible to win Gatorade’s National Player of the Year award, which will be announced later in June.
Comeaux maintained a weighted 4.09 grade-point average in the classroom. She was a member of the student council and volunteered locally as part of fundraising campaigns to benefit cancer research and donated time as a youth softball coach.
“Mary-Cathryn is an extremely hard worker with great attention to detail,” Brusly coach Beau Bouvier, said in a news release. “She understands spins, counts and hitter placement. She is a competitor but has great composure at the plate and on the mound.”
As a part of Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” marketing campaign, Comeaux has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing.
She is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12, $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.
