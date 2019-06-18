Brusly High School pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux’s season could be summed up as outstanding.
The Louisiana Sports Writers Association thought so as well.
Comeaux was selected as the Outstanding Player on the Class 3A All-State softball team selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Comeaux, Gatorade Louisiana’s Softball Player of the Year, led Brusly to its first softball title since 2013.
The Southeastern Louisiana signee finished the year with a 25-1 record in the circle with a 0.558 earned run average and 288 strikeouts. She batted .500 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs.
Brusly outfielder Angel Bradford was also named to the All-State squad. Bradford led the team in batting average, hitting at a .552 clip with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs.
Bradford’s hit off the wall drove in the two runs that clinched the state championship.
The Lady Panthers also had three players who earned honorable mention recognition in Kameryn Adkins, Saylor Young and Britt Bourgoyne.
Class 3A All-State team
P Whitney Tate Caldwell Parish Sr. 12-1
P Alex Clesi Hannan Jr. 15-4
P Mary-Cathryn Comeaux Brusly Sr. 25-1
P Madisyn Fruge Church Point Fr. 14-6
C Gentry Spinks Hannan So. .477
IF Victoria Abrams Caldwell Parish Sr. .505
IF Anna Hunt Caldwell Parish Sr. .500
IF Taylor Edwards De La Salle Sr. .706
IF Alexa Poche Haynes Academy Jr. .525
OF Jaclyn Deason South Beauregard Sr. .540
OF Brooke St. Pierre St. Charles Sr. .510
OF Angel Bradford Brusly Sr. .552
UT Kiri Parker St. James Sr. .603
UT Alexis Dale Hannan So. .563
UT Myka Lester Westlake Sr. .520
UT Carina Chargois Kaplan So. 20-6
UT Karina Simpkins South Beauregard Sr. 20-4
OUSTANDING PLAYER: MARY-CATHRYN COMEAUX, BRUSLY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.