A year can make a world of a difference and that phrase described the 2019-20 version of the Brusly Lady Panthers basketball team.
Brusly made the playoffs as the No. 22 seed in 2019 and lost in the first round to district rival Glen Oaks.
Fast forward one year and the Lady Panthers enter the playoffs as the No. 8 seed after sporting a 28-5 record in the regular season. Brusly is set to host No. 25 St. James in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“The season showed our girls and confirmed that we’re an elite team,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “The Denham Springs loss (Dec. 9) kind of confirmed how good we were. Right there I think they started to really believe we could beat anybody.”
One of the biggest differences in the team’s success this season has been the vast improvement on the defensive end, according to Bradford.
He said his team flaunted its defensive potential in the Walker tournament hosted at Brusly, as well as the Brusly Invitational Tournament, all wins for the Lady Panthers except for a narrow loss to Walker.
The coach said St. James is a familiar opponent for his team, one that Brusly shouldn’t take lightly.
“I had to remind our seniors that their freshmen year we were the nine seed and they were 24 and they gave us a run for our money,” Bradford said. “That number to the left is how you get in, but once you’re in that 32, anybody can be beaten.”
Guard Angel Bradford leads the team in scoring this season, similar to the 2019 season, but the difference is there are a lot more contributors to help out.
“I told them now we have the perfect gumbo,” the coach said with a chuckle. “At first we just had sausage in it and that was it with just Angel. Now you have a nice batch of gumbo with a lot of different things in it. We’re brewing up a real good gumbo over here in Brusly.”
