After opening the season with a 10-2 win over Thibodaux at home last Monday, Brusly baseball closed last week with a come-from-behind win over Terrebonne on Saturday.
Brusly had lost two straight games heading into Saturday. Walker got an early 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 win over Brusly last Thursday before Catholic High-Point Coupee earned an 8-0 win over the Panthers on Friday.
Terrebonne held a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth before Brusly got on the board thanks to Michael Curry’s double to left field that scored Wade Curry. Greyson Michel’s sac-fly cut the deficit to 3-2.
Terrebonne got one run in the fifth and another in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead before Brusly responded with five runs in the bottom half of the sixth.
The rally started with Nick Bardwell grounding into a fielder’s choice that scored Aiden Braud. Liam Dunn’s single to center field scored two, which tied the game at 5-5.
Brusly took the lead after Bardwell scored on a wild pitch. Wade Curry’s RBI single extended the Brusly lead to 7-5 and Terrebonne couldn’t manufacture anymore runs after that point.
Bardwell earned the win on the mound for Brusly. He went two innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out one and walking one. Nic Jones threw 2 1/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen. Braud got the start and lasted 2 2/3 innings allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
Michael Curry, Brody Hernandez, Dunn, Jones, Wade Curry, and Braud each earned hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.