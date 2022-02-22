Brusly is one win away from advancing to the state tournament in Hammond for the second straight year.
A 28-6 second quarter fueled the Lady Panthers to a 70-27 win over No. 16 West Feliciana in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs Monday night in Brusly.
Top-seeded Brusly advances to play No. 8 Iota Thursday night at home. Iota beat No. 9 Loranger 75-43 Monday night.
“Hats off to coach (Tim) Washington,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “They (West Feliciana) came in with a game plan and they were prepared. They came in and threw a punch. I expect nothing less from Tim. I told them, he’s not going sit back and let you give it to him. You’ll have to go out there and battle. They kind of shocked us in the beginning. Our girls responded well and finished the mission.”
Brusly’s Tia Anderson led all scorers with 27 points. Laila Clark added 14. Shamira Jarrels led West Feliciana with 14 points.
The Saints played Brusly to a 9-9 tie at the end of the first quarter. Anderson scored 14 of the team’s 28 points as Brusly’s defense continued to cause problems for West Feliciana.
Brusly forced 28 West Feliciana turnovers. The big second quarter gave Brusly a 37-15 halftime advantage.
The Lady Panthers followed halftime by outscoring the visitors 24-8 in the third quarter, extending the lead to 61-23 at the end of three quarters.
Brusly was effective on the offensive glass with 19 offensive rebounds, but not as effective as a team from the free-throw line. The Lady Panthers connected on 22 of 42 from the line.
“At the end of the day you have to score more points than the other team but if you defend them and don’t give them the option to score as many, it makes the job of winning a little bit easier,” Bradford said. “We did a good job of defending, especially No. 4 (Jarrels). We knew she was the engine that makes them go and slowing her down and making her uncomfortable, really helped us.”
